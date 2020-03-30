coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: 8 NYC Transit workers die due to complications from COVID-19

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Eight NYC Transit workers have died due to complications from the novel coronavirus.

New York City Transit Interim President Sarah Feinberg and Acting MTA Bus Company President Craig Cipriano released a statement Monday on the tragic passing of Scott Elijah, Caridad Santiago, Ernesto Hernandez, Victor Zapana and Warren Tucker.

Mr. Elijah was a 15-year track worker with the Combined Action/Emergency Response Unit, based in Long Island City, Queens. Ms. Santiago was a cleaner for 13 years, assigned to the Stations Department in the Bronx. Mr. Hernandez was a bus operator for 15 years, most recently working out of the Jackie Gleason Bus Depot. Mr. Zapana was a supervisor in the Stations Department who worked from various locations throughout the subway system for almost 30 years. Mr. Tucker was a bus mechanic for almost five years at the MTA Bus Company, assigned this year to the Central Maintenance Facility in East New York, Brooklyn.

The MTA also expressed their condolences and appreciation for the victims.

"We are heartbroken at the passing of five heroic members of the New York City Transit family," MTA officials said. "Scott, Caridad, Ernesto, Victor and Warren were all inspiring and valued colleagues, well-loved and well-respected by their co-workers. They dedicated their lives to serving the public and keeping New Yorkers moving. This is a tragic loss for the city. Their families and friends are in our prayers during this incredibly difficult and painful time."

Cipriano had previously announced the deaths of conductor Peter Petrassi and 61-year-old bus operator Oliver Cyrus.

TWU Local 100 also announced later Monday night that Patrick Patoir, a Maintainer Helper B at the Pitkin Barn, died of the virus.


MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Frequently Asked Questions

Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
Where is COVID-19 now? and other resources
Coronavirus news and live updates in New York

Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey
Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates

How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?

Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york cityhealthmtacoronaviruscoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemicnyc newscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
SI sisters make, donate mask covers during COVID-19 crisis
World-renowned neurosurgeon Dr. James Goodrich dies from coronavirus
NYC man allegedly coughs on FBI agents, claims he has COVID-19
US Open tennis site to house temporary hospital
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ National Guardsman becomes US military's 1st death from COVID-19
1,200 dead in NY and worst is yet to come, Cuomo warns
NYC man allegedly coughs on FBI agents, claims he has COVID-19
World-renowned neurosurgeon Dr. James Goodrich dies from coronavirus
First minor among new deaths due to coronavirus in NYC
Trump defends extending coronavirus guidelines as spread continues
8 dead of coronavirus at New Jersey nursing home
Show More
Positive cases of coronavirus increase by more than 500 in CT
Pastor arrested after holding packed church service
Macy's to furlough most of its workforce
Tragedy at nursing home among latest NJ deaths
Trump shaken by scenes from Elmhurst Hospital
More TOP STORIES News