coronavirus new jersey

New Jersey Coronavirus Update: As cases rise, is another shutdown looming?

New Jersey coronavirus update
By Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Coronavirus metrics are trending in the wrong direction in New Jersey, leading to concerns that another complete shutdown is looming.

The positivity rate is a staggering 10.88%, and the number of daily new cases has surpassed 4,000 four times in the past five days.

Also worrisome, 42% of hospitalized COVID patients are on ventilators.

Gov. Phil Murphy called the latest numbers grim and sobering, saying the state could start to see between 8,000 and 10,000 new cases daily as well as deaths in the triple digits.

Also Read: Tiny owl found inside Rockefeller Christmas tree after 3 days with no food or water

Cities with the most significant rise in cases could soon see more severe restrictions as leaders work to get the virus in check.

"If our numbers go up, we have considered a shutdown," Orange Mayor Dwayne Warren said. "That could extend from 24 hours out to seven to 10 days."

State health officials are hoping the latest coronavirus measures will reverse the surge in cases.

Newark and three neighboring municipalities are teaming up teaming up in an effort to bring the numbers down, but officials say many essential workers live in the area -- which complicates efforts for a shutdown.

Hoboken is now boosting its COVID-19 contact tracing efforts, and beginning Friday, businesses including restaurants, bars, gyms, and salons will be required to record contact information.

They'll also have to record when each customer arrives. The information will only be shared with the Hoboken health department if there is a positive coronavirus case.

An additional 4,063 cases Wednesday brings the state case total to 289,562, and 27 additional fatalities raises the death toll to 14,843.

Murphy pleaded with residents to avoid gatherings with anyone outside their immediate family, especially for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.
EMBED More News Videos

New Jersey reported more than 4,000 new cases of COVID-19 for the fourth time in five days


He also joined with six other northeast governors to urge all colleges and universities to make COVID-19 testing available to all residential students before they leave for Thanksgiving break.

TRENDING NEWS: Enormous alligator spotted on Florida golf course
EMBED More News Videos

Alligator spotted at the Valencia Golf and Country Club in Naples, Florida on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020.


MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


CDC updated Thanksgiving guidelines
New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers information
New CDC guidelines on masks
New York City Positivity Tracker
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseynewarkhealthnew jerseymedicalcoronavirus new jerseynew jersey newscoronavirusreopen new jerseycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphy
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
'It is coming and it is coming now,' Murphy says of 2nd wave
CORONAVIRUS NEW JERSEY
Potential NJ Nabisco factory shut down could cut 600 jobs
Coronavirus Live Updates: Many hospitals overwhelmed in US, jail inmates help morgues in TX
Coronavirus Live Updates: NYC headed toward more restrictions
Murphy says NJ numbers grim, discourages Thanksgiving gatherings
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Parents, students to deliver petition protesting closure of NYC schools
Bobby Brown Jr., son of singer Bobby Brown, dies
2-alarm fire burns in Upper West Side apartment building
Small owl discovered in Rockefeller Christmas tree
NYC schools closed through Thanksgiving, move to remote learning
Coronavirus Live Updates: Many hospitals overwhelmed in US, jail inmates help morgues in TX
AccuWeather: Stays cool, but weekend warms up
Show More
Knife attack breaks out in IHOP after mask argument
UPS worker pushed onto subway tracks in NYC
Woman brutally attacked in subway elevator during dispute over masks
FDNY: Firefighters battle 3-alarm fire inside NYC building
NBA Draft: Knicks select Obi Toppin; Nets deal 1st pick
More TOP STORIES News