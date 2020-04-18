coronavirus new jersey

Coronavirus News: Asbury Park, New Jersey closes hotels amid COVID-19 crisis

ASBURY PARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Officials in Asbury Park are hoping to slow the spread of the coronavirus by closing hotels.

All hotel, motel and guest house owners immediately must stop taking reservations until further notice.

Previously, all short-term rentals were suspended, but now it is indefinite.

City officials say they will revisit the order at the end of the month.

They are hoping reservations can be reinstated before the summer.

Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
