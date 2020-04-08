coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Broadway extends suspension into June

FILE - A poster advertising "The Phantom of the Opera" is shown on the shuttered Majestic Theatre on a nearly deserted side street near Times Square,

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Broadway shows in New York City will extend the current suspension of all performances through June 7, 2020, the Broadway League announced.

"Our top priority continues to be the health and well-being of Broadway theatregoers and the thousands of people who work in the theatre industry every day, including actors, musicians, stagehands, ushers, and many other dedicated professionals." said Charlotte St. Martin, President of the Broadway League. "Broadway will always be at the very heart of the Big Apple, and we join with artists, theatre professionals, and fans in looking forward to the time when we can once again experience live theatre together."

Those holding tickets for performances through June 7, 2020 will receive an e-mail from their point of purchase with information regarding exchanges or refunds.

Any customers holding tickets through June 7, 2020 that have not received an e-mail by April 12th should reach out to their point of purchase for information regarding exchanges or refunds.

