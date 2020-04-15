Coronavirus News: Borough President Eric Adams hands out PPE to NYCHA residents after 12 deaths

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- After more than 12 elderly residents in two Brownsville NYCHA complexes died, one local official is taking action.Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams distributed masks and PPE to tenants on Wednesday. He also held a news conference to urge NYCHA and New York City Department For the Aging to formulate comprehensive COVID-19 prevention and intervention plan.Data from the city indicates that nearly a quarter of all NYCHA residents are 62 years of age or older.NYCHA residents over the age of 20 are four times more likely to be hospitalized for asthma than non-residents, making them more susceptible to dying from the disease than the general public.