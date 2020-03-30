coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Bunting hangs in honor of NYPD detective killed by COVID-19

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Black and purple bunting was hung outside the NYPD's 32nd Precinct in Harlem on Sunday in honor of Det. Cedric Dixon.

The 48-year-old became the first uniformed member of the service to die from coronavirus on Saturday.

He was a 23-year veteran of the force.

He was admitted to North Central Bronx Hospital on Wednesday with flu-like symptoms.

Dixon is the third member of the department to die from coronavirus after a janitor and administrative aid fell victim to the virus.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Frequently Asked Questions

Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
Where is COVID-19 now? and other resources
Coronavirus news and live updates in New York

Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey
Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates

How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?

Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york cityhealthcoronaviruscoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemicnyc newscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
NYC coronavirus death toll jumps nearly 100 in a day
Temporary hospitals set to open up in NYC amid COVID-19 crisis
Trump shaken by scenes from Elmhurst hospital
FDNY mourns death of auto mechanic who died of coronavirus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Temporary hospitals set to open up in NYC amid COVID-19 crisis
FDNY mourns death of auto mechanic who died of coronavirus
NYC coronavirus death toll jumps nearly 100 in a day
Trump shaken by scenes from Elmhurst hospital
AccuWeather: Sunshine with a shower in the afternoon
Trump extending social distancing guidelines to April 30
NY hits grim milestone of 1,000 deaths from coronavirus
Show More
Cases top 13,000 with 161 deaths in NJ
Dr. Fauci predicts 100K-200K US deaths from coronavirus
C.D.C. issues travel advisory as Trump backs off NY quarantine idea
Country singer Joe Diffie dies after COVID-19 diagnosis
Disaster declaration for Connecticut approved
More TOP STORIES News