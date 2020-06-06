reopen nyc

Reopen News: Catholic Charities distributes meals in the Bronx and Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Catholic charities continue to distribute food to families in need during the COVID-19 pandemic in several boroughs across New York City.

Thousands of people waited as volunteers handed out bags of food to communities impacted most by the coronavirus in the Bronx and Brooklyn on Friday.

The Charity says more than 400 bags of food, enough to make about 4800 meals, were distributed to people waiting in a line that stretched down Kingsbridge Avenue in the Bronx.

Meanwhile, 4500 bags of food handed out in Brooklyn.

People lined up along Avenue D with their shopping carts at a Roman Catholic Church in East Flatbush.

