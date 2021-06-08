Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: Schools forge ahead without CDC mask guidance

The result -- a patchwork of different policies depending on what state Americans live in, or even down to which district their kids are enrolled in - comes on the heels of a chaotic school year that's finally coming to a close. Parents and students are now eagerly looking to the fall as a time for more stability and, because of vaccines, a return to full-time, in-person school with far less rules.
But depending on where Americans live, it will be several weeks before it's clear just what the return to school will look like.
While case rates nationwide have fallen to their lowest levels since March, anyone under 12 years old is still ineligible to get a vaccine. Those 12 and up, however, are recently able to get both Moderna and Pfizer shots, which reported 100% efficacy in their trials.
Elementary school-aged kids, those under 12, could be authorized to get the vaccines by Thanksgiving, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical adviser for the White House, said on CNN last week, and he's "cautiously optimistic" children of all ages will be eligible by the end of the year.
Here are more of today's headlines:
Pfizer trial for kids at Stony Brook Hospital
Stony Brook University Hospital will begin accepting applications to study Pfizer's COVID vaccine in children under the age of 12. The sign-up opens Tuesday at Stony Brook Medicine's Advanced Specialty Care in Commack, and doctors will make appointments over the next two weeks. Researchers are looking for children as young as 6 months old to take part in the trial, and families who are interested can call the COVID vaccine clinical trial hotline at 631-638-COVI and leave a message with their name, their child's name and date of birth, and a contact number, or email CoV_prevention_network@stonybrook.edu.
Emergency grant program for artists
New York City's emergency grant program for artists will start taking applications Wednesday, Mayor de Blasio said. The program is offering $5,000 grants for up to 3,000 artists who live in NYC. Applicants must have some sort of public performance/staging/exhibition in the city and must have been a NYC resident pre-pandemic.
Tourism returning to NYC
NYC hotel rooms were 72% occupied last weekend, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday. He called this another encouraging sign that the city is emerging quicker than expected from the pandemic. The city's goal is to see 80% occupancy this summer.
Pfizer lowers dosage for young children
Pfizer on Tuesday announced they are moving into phase 2/3 trials in younger children at lower doses than with adults. Based on the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity from their Phase 1 study, they've selected a dose of 10 micrograms to advance in children from ages 5-11 and 3 micrograms between 6 months to below the age of five.
11 pop-up vaccine sites coming to areas in NY with lower vaccination rates
Eleven new pop-up vaccine sites will open in areas of New York where the vaccination rate is lower than the statewide average.
All 11 sites will be open for walk-in vaccinations on a first-come, first-served basis. Click here for details.
Masks not required outdoors at summer camps in NJ
Masks will not be required outdoors at New Jersey summer camps this summer, Gov Murphy said, previewing updated guidance to be released Wednesday.
"We wanted to be upfront that under this guidance masking outdoors will not be required for either campers or staff, though unvaccinated individuals are still strongly encouraged to mask up while participating in activities that include sustained contact with others or in a crowded setting," he said. "While indoors, unvaccinated campers will be strongly encouraged to wear a mask, while any unvaccinated staffers will be required to mask up with limited exceptions."
Another COVID-19 side effect: Many kids head to summer school
With her three teenagers vaccinated against COVID-19, Aja Purnell-Mitchell left it up to them to decide whether to go back to school during summer break. The decision was unanimous: summer school.
"Getting them back into it, helping them socialize back with their friends, maybe meet some new people, and, of course, pick up the things that they lacked on Zoom," the Durham County, North Carolina, mother said, ticking off her hopes for the session ahead, which will be the first time her children have been in the classroom since the outbreak took hold in the spring of 2020.
Across the U.S., more children than ever before could be in classrooms for summer school this year to make up for lost learning during the outbreak, which caused monumental disruptions in education. School districts nationwide are expanding their summer programs and offering bonuses to get teachers to take part.
1st cruise ship sails from North America since 2020 with more than 95% vaccinated
Celebrity Cruises crossed a major hurdle on the high seas this weekend as its Celebrity Millennium became the first ship to sail with guests from North America in more than a year. The Millennium pulled away from St. Maarten on Saturday with 95% of its passengers and the entire crew fully vaccinated -- making it the largest COVID-19-vaccinated cruise in the world so far.
In-school masking requirements eased for extreme heat
New Jersey school officials are empowered to relax masking among students and staff in their buildings given extreme weather conditions, Gov. Phil Murphy announced.
NY mask update in schools
Gov. Cuomo announced schools and camps can make outdoor mask decisions, but they are still required indoors.
"We spoke with CDC, they have policy guidelines for schools nationwide," he said. "So their policy guidance is for the lowest positivity rate state and the highest. They are not going to change their guidance for several weeks."
NY restrictions can be lifted if vaccination reaches 70%
Gov. Cuomo said "we can relax virtually all restrictions" when 70% of New Yorkers have received at least one dosage. 68.6% of New Yorkers currently have one dose. 1.4% more to go. Once that happens, Cuomo said "masks will only be required as recommended by CDC. there still will be some institutional guidelines, large venues, schools, public transportation, hospitals, nursing homes."
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Mask guidance in the Tri-State area
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
How to get the vaccine in NYC, Tri-State area
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question