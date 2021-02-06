coronavirus new york city

COVID vaccine eligibility to expand as more mega sites open in New York

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- As COVID vaccine eligibility expands once again in New York, one of the top spots for those appointments will be the newly-opened site at Yankee Stadium.

The massive new site, which opened Friday to Bronx residents only, is stepping up in the race to vaccinate New Yorkers.

Opening day happened on the same day Governor Andrew Cuomo announced those with comorbidities and underlying health conditions are eligible for the vaccine regardless of their age starting Feb. 15

It's a very rare sight to see Yankee Stadium them open for activity in February let alone at 8 a.m. Saturday when vaccinations will be available for Bronx residents.

Some of the luxury lounges at the stadium have transformed into into a mass vaccination center for residents to get their first dose of the COVID vaccine. The goal is to vaccinate 15,000 residents within the first week -- 13,000 have already been booked.
Mayor Bill de Blasio says he hopes it turns into 24-hour vaccination site once the city gets more doses.

The clinic is being run by a well-known name - SOMOS Community Care - with shots administered by doctors who work and live in the Bronx.

"The trust is there," said SOMOS Chairman Dr. Ramon Tallaj. "They believe in us, and this is why it's so important that we are choosing to do this. And we're ready. People need us to the vaccine to be given to the people in our community."

Eligible Bronx residents can make their appointment by visiting Somosvaccinations.com or by calling 1-833-SomosNY.

The state is also opening 35 community clinics around New York City, in public housing facilities, community centers and churches.

Plans to open a mass vaccination site at Citi Field are on hold for now due to a supply shortage.

