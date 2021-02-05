Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: FDA set to review Johnson & Johnson vaccine

It requires regular refrigeration and is just one shot instead of two.
So far, fewer than 28 million Americans have received any kind of COVID vaccine.
The FDA says outside experts will review the vaccine on February 26 and it could be available in March for use if approved.
Meantime, some schools in the US are looking to see if they can make summer school mandatory as students fall behind due to the pandemic.
Among those places making such considerations are the State of Virginia and the City of Atlanta.
What to know about coronavirus:
Tracking COVID-19 availability and progress in NYC
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Coronavirus by zip code - New York City
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Here are more of today's headlines:
NYC vaccine push, Yankee Stadium site opens
Friday is opening day at Yankee Stadium - not for baseball, but for a mass COVID vaccination site. It is for Bronx residents only and by appointment only. The goal is to get more people in the Bronx protected from COVID-19, which is currently infecting more people there than in any other part of the city.
NJ eases indoor capacity restrictions and curfew restrictions
Indoor capacity at restaurants and other businesses in New Jersey has increased to 35%, up from 25%, and they will be allowed to stay open past 10 p.m., Governor Phil Murphy announced. The relaxation of restrictions, affects restaurants, gyms, other personal care businesses, performance venues, amusement and recreation facilities, casinos, and indoor gatherings that are religious ceremonies/services, wedding ceremonies, political activities, and memorial services/funerals. The city of Newark has opted to keep the 10 p.m. curfew for weekdays and extend the curfew to 11 p.m. for weekends.
How Chinatown businesses are fighting to survive the pandemic
So many businesses have suffered greatly during the coronavirus pandemic and in Chinatown, a community that's suffered from the get-go, businesses are fighting to survive.
Despite efforts to fight COVID, minorities not vaccinated at same rate as white people in NYC
In the race to distribute COVID vaccinations, there are new concerns about the access to doses among minority groups. 7 On Your Side Investigates was the first to report on diverse communities getting hit the hardest by COVID-19 back in April. It led to changes in how city leaders tackled the virus. Despite the extra efforts to combat the virus, new information shows minorities aren't getting vaccinated at the same rate as white people.
Paterson makes plea for Black citizens to get COVID-19 vaccine
The mayor of one of New Jersey's largest cities is pleading for African-Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19, and he's hoping some influential friends can help get out the word.
Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh was joined by Assemblyman Benjie Wimberly, Pastor Kenneth Clayton, former NFL player Leonard Marshall, and former MLB player Dwight Gooden Thursday to address the importance of the coronavirus vaccination and encourage the Black community to register for the shot.
Houston doctor, known as father of modern Leukemia therapy, dies from COVID-19 at 93
There's no telling how many lives Dr. Emil Freireich saved during his legendary career, which included treatments for childhood Leukemia. Now, many are remembering the titan of the Houston health care industry who lost his battle with COVID-19.
Car stolen with 30 vials of COVID-19 vaccines inside: Police
Police in Florida are searching for a man who stole a car containing 30 vials of the COVID-19 vaccine. The vials were properly refrigerated at the time of the theft, police said.
American Airlines to furlough up to 13,000 employees, blames COVID restrictions
American Airlines will send WARN/furlough notices to roughly 13,000 employees as federal aid is set to expire next month, the company announced Wednesday.
This includes 1,850 pilots, 4,245 flight attendants, 1,420 maintenance workers, 3,145 fleet service workers, 1,205 passenger service workers, 100 dispatch workers and 40 flight crew training instructors and simulator pilot instructors.
Health Commissioner Dr. David Chokshi talks COVID diagnosis
New York City Health Commissioner Dr. David Chokshi is speaking out about his COVID-19 diagnosis, explaining where he thinks he contracted the coronavirus and why he hadn't been vaccinated.
He said he believes he caught it from a family member, and that fortunately, his symptoms are mild and manageable.
Vaccine appointment tips for seniors
The competition to simply get a vaccine appointment has been called COVID's version of "The Hunger Games" which is leaving the most vulnerable group, 65 and up, at a supreme disadvantage.
But 7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda has some tips on leveling the pandemic playing field.
Top 7 COVID vaccine questions answered
You had questions about COVID-19 vaccines and 7 On Your Side is getting you answers from doctors on the front line of the pandemic.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Positive COVID-19 cases by zip code - New York City
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question