Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: More than half of US adults have had at least 1 dose of vaccine

So far, more than 134 million Americans have received at least one dose. That's 52% of all adults in the country, but it appears some are wary of the vaccines.
From coast to coast there are appointments going unfilled.
In an effort to get more minorities vaccinated, Boston health officials set aside 20,000 doses for Black and brown communities.
"We know the Latin and Hispanic community is lagging behind," said Rodrigo Martinez, CIC. "We need to share information and make it easy for them to get vaccinated and that's what we are doing."
What to know about coronavirus:
Tracking COVID-19 availability and progress in NYC
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Coronavirus by zip code - New York City
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Here are more of today's headlines:
NYC offering walk-in appointments for all
Anyone age 16 and up who wants a COVID vaccine can now walk into any city-run vaccine center in New York City and get their shot. Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the expansion of the walk-in appointments on Friday.
3-time cancer survivor also beats COVID-19 after lengthy hospitalization
A 79-year-old Southern California woman who survived cancer three times was welcomed home with a drive-by parade after she beat COVID-19.
Neighbors, firefighters and even the Simi Valley Police Department were on hand for Sue Michael's homecoming parade.
Brooklyn dad gets vaccine after year-long COVID battle that required lung transplant
A 33-year-old father of two from Brooklyn is counting his blessings after a nearly year-long battle with COVID-19 that required a lung transplant and nearly nine months on a blood cleaning machine.
On Thursday, Edwin Luna was vaccinated against the disease that almost killed him and reunited with those who helped save his life.
Push in Bronx to fight vaccine hesitancy among holdouts
The United States is pushing for more Americans to get vaccinated as the number of people getting shots is dropping.
The pace of vaccinations in the city has slowed down from 114,000 doses administered on April 8 to just 34,000 on Wednesday.
The Bronx Rising Initiative is running pop-up locations with the hope that improved access will help convince holdouts in the hardest-hit borough.
77 inmates at Iowa prison given overdoses of COVID-19 vaccine, officials say
Dozens of inmates at an Iowa prison were given overdoses of a COVID-19 vaccine, officials said.
Two medical staff members from the Iowa Department of Corrections incorrectly administered the vaccine -- developed by U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech -- to 77 inmates at the Iowa State Penitentiary, a maximum-security prison for men located in Fort Madison, about 90 miles southeast of Iowa City. The dosages given exceeded the amount recommended by the vaccine manufacturer, according to Cord Overton, spokesperson for the Iowa Department of Corrections.
Alaska governor joins Florida in legal battle over cruise no sail order
The legal battle over whether cruise ships can set sail from the U.S. again is ramping up.
Alaska is now suing the federal government to bring back cruises immediately. Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy says his state has lost $3 billion due to the cruise industry stoppage in 2020.
Alaska is joining a lawsuit already filed by Florida against the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
NJ county urges COVID-19 vaccines ahead of in-person high school, college graduations
One county in New Jersey is urging high school and college seniors to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus ahead of in-person graduation ceremonies.
Morris County and Atlantic Health System launched an initiative to urge students to schedule appointments at the Morris County Regional COVID-19 Vaccination Center at the Rockaway Townsquare Mall in Rockaway Township via the Atlantic Health System's website.
NY surpasses 2 million positive cases
New York has now recorded more than two million positive cases of COVID-19, 2,002,512 to be exact. Meanwhile, the state recorded it's lowest one day positivity rate since November 5, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday. Just 4,996 tests were positive out of the 242,432 results reported Wednesday, a 2.06% positivity rate.
How many people in your area are hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine?
Most states have opened up COVID-19 vaccination to everyone 16 and older, but not everyone is lining up to get the shot. With the recent temporary pause on the distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, doctors worry about an increase in vaccine hesitancy that may not be warranted. Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau's Household Pulse Survey, the CDC found that as many as a third of adults in some areas reported being hesitant about getting the COVID-19 vaccine. These rates are highest in the states of Wyoming and North Dakota, and lowest in Massachusetts, Vermont and California.
When did you realize the COVID pandemic changed everything?
Many of us had a moment, most often occurring in March 2020, when we realized that COVID-19 had completely changed our lives forever. Even though we've managed to move forward and adapt to a new normal, that memory still sticks with us. Tell us: What was that moment to you?
Top 7 COVID vaccine questions answered
You had questions about COVID-19 vaccines and 7 On Your Side is getting you answers from doctors on the front line of the pandemic.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Positive COVID-19 cases by zip code - New York City
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question
aa