Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: Remdesivir shortens COVID infection in patients, study shows

The study, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, showed the drug to be effective in patients from all demographics.
That includes non-white patients, who have a higher risk of severe disease.
It is important to note that the findings do not mean Remdesivir is a cure.
But the study does show the drug can go a long way toward making the virus less severe in patients.
Pop-up vaccination site opens in Chinatown
A pop-up COVID vaccination site will open in NYC's Chinatown neighborhood on Friday. Somos Community Care plans to administer shots to 700 people at the Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association. It is the neighborhood's first pop-up vaccine facility and will operate through Saturday.
CT expands vaccine eligibility to residents 16+
Connecticut residents 16-years-old and older will be eligible to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine starting April 1, Governor Lamont announced. The governor had previously announced that age group would be tentatively eligible to sign up on April 5.
Vaccine site launched at Jamaica LIRR Station
The MTA on Thursday announced the launch of a new COVID-19 vaccination center at the Jamaica LIRR Station in Queens, continuing with the agency's efforts to vaccinate its workforce. To date, more than 21,000 employees have been vaccinated, with thousands more expected in the coming weeks. The center, located within the Jamaica Control Center building, will open Friday and will be open every Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Rutgers to require COVID vaccines for all students
Rutgers University announced Thursday that it will require COVID-19 vaccines for all on-campus students who are enrolled for the 2021 fall semester. University leaders said that assurances from the federal government that vaccines will be available for all Americans by the end of May and assessments by public health experts prompted them to adjust the vaccine requirements for the fall semester.
Broadway Vaccination Effort
Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a dedicated COVID-19 vaccination site on Broadway for the theater industry, as well as a mobile vaccination unit for off-Broadway personnel. There will be pop-up COVID testing sites by the theaters, and the city is also developing plans to manage crowds before and after shows.
NYC making City Streets program permanent
Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the New York City's Open Streets initiative would be a permanent part of the city, and that applications were open again.
New health guidance released for NJ schools
New Jersey health officials released revised guidance for local departments on K-12 in-class operations.
"If masking and frequent hand washing can be maintained by students, educators, and support staff in a classroom, then full-time, in-person instruction can begin with the distance between students within that classroom reduced to three feet," Gov. Phil Murphy said. The governor said he expected all K-12 students to be in-person learning this fall.
Newark wants vaccines for everyone
Newark Mayor Ras Baraka is calling for Gov. Phil Murphy to open up the vaccine to anyone who wants to get it. He says too many non-Newark residents are coming to the city to get vaccinated. Baraka also noted that the supply of vaccine is expecting to surge in April. Governor Murphy has already said it will be open to anyone by May 1 at the latest.
US unemployment claims fall to 684,000
The number of people seeking unemployment benefits fell sharply last week to 684,000, the fewest since the pandemic erupted a year ago and a sign that the economy is improving. Thursday's report from the Labor Department showed that jobless claims fell from 781,000 the week before. It is the first time that weekly applications for jobless aid have fallen below 700,000 since mid-March of last year. Before the pandemic tore through the economy, applications had never topped that level. Still, a total of 18.9 million people are continuing to collect jobless benefits, up from 18.2 million in the previous week. Roughly one-third of those recipients are in extended federal aid programs, which means they've been unemployed for at least six months.
Yonkers in-person learning
Yonkers will expand in-person learning starting April 12. The district previously announced plans to return all hybrid students to 4-day a week learning. Yonkers' superintendent says the return to more in-person learning will follow guidelines set by the CDC and the state and county health departments.
When did you realize the COVID pandemic changed everything?
Many of us had a moment, most often occurring in March 2020, when we realized that COVID-19 had completely changed our lives forever. Even though we've managed to move forward and adapt to a new normal, that memory still sticks with us. Tell us: What was that moment to you?
Top 7 COVID vaccine questions answered
You had questions about COVID-19 vaccines and 7 On Your Side is getting you answers from doctors on the front line of the pandemic.
