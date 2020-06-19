Coronavirus News: Cuomo considers quarantine for travelers from Florida

During the height of the pandemic, Florida's governor issued an executive order mandating a 14-day self quarantine for travelers coming from New York.
As COVID cases in Florida reach new highs, Cuomo is considering a similar move.
"Who would believe this 180 turnaround, I haven't made a decision yet, and it's something I'm considering," Cuomo said.
On Thursday, Florida reported its largest single day count of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.
