Gov. Cuomo: New COVID variant found in man who works at NY jewelry store

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a case of the new COVID variant has been identified in Saratoga, New York.

The case is a man who works at a jewelry store and three other people associated with the store have tested positive for COVID, but it is not yet clear if those three cases are the new strain or not.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

