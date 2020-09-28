Gov. Cuomo responds to principals call for state takeover of New York City schools after vote of no confidence in mayor, chancellor

Cuomo said they will monitor the situation with testing as schools reopen in New York City and act accordingly, but there will be no state takeover.
More students in New York City are supposed to slowly move back toward in-person classes this week.
Intermediate schools (K-5) head back Tuesday and principals across the city say they do not have enough teachers for remote and in-person learning.
A three-page critique runs through the problems the union says were caused by City Hall when it came to approaching the school year. Principals claim the city made it almost impossible to prepare for in-person learning.
The shortage has forced Tottenville High School on Staten Island to announce teachers teaching remotely with students in class and viewing lessons from a computer while being supervised by staff on October 1, which has lead to confusion for parents.
Despite the concerns, the city is moving forward.
"This week, more kids will be safely sitting in New York City classrooms than in any other major American city - a testament to city leadership and our educators' commitment to their students, and the importance of in-person education," the Department of Education said in a statement.
The union says the city still needs 12,000 teachers to pull off this plan.
