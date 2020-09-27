Principals' union declares unanimous vote of no confidence for mayor, schools chancellor

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6229399" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The sense of doom grew, especially after March 1, when the first confirmed case arrived in Manhattan. Soon, there was a hotspot in New Rochelle, and small curfews and containment zones across the area offered a hint of a frightening future we still thought we could avoid.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- One day before NYC's phased reopening of in-person learning, the union representing over 6,400 of New York City's school leaders declared a unanimous vote of "No Confidence" for Mayor Bill de Blasio and Chancellor Richard Carranza due to their "failure to lead New York City through the safe and successful reopening of schools."The Council of School Supervisors and Administrators' Executive Board made the announcement Sunday morning.The CSA is calling on Mayor de Blasio to cede mayoral control of the Department of Education for the remainder of this health crisis and for de Blasio and Chancellor Carranza to seek the immediate intervention of the New York State Education Department."School leaders want school buildings reopened and have been tirelessly planning to welcome back students since the end of last school year," said CSA President Mark Cannizzaro. "They must now look staff, parents, and children in the eye and say they have done all they can to provide a safe and quality educational experience, but given the limited resources provided them, this is becoming increasingly difficult. During this health crisis, school leaders have lost trust and faith in Mayor de Blasio and Chancellor Carranza to support them in their immense efforts and provide them with the guidance and staffing they need. Quite simply, we believe the City and DOE need help from the State Department, and we hope that the mayor soon realizes why this is necessary."Cannizzaro said in his 35 years of education, this is the most difficult decision he has had to make regarding the school system and the statement he had to make.He said confusing guidance or no guidance at all has led to many roadblocks all summer."So the frustration and the difficulty is immense, we are still 100% supportive of trying to open our schools in the best possible way we can, our principals will be there on Tuesday," Cannizzaro said. "Our teachers we know will be there on Tuesday, and we're going to do everything we can to make the children's experience the best it possibly can and then the same thing will happen again on Thursday when our high school folks come in with district 75 in Pre-K and 3-K teams have already been in the entire week last week, and they've done what they could to make the best possible experience for their children as well."He went on to say that despite the difficult decision, the members felt it was a necessary step to take.