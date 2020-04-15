Coronavirus News: 'We will not allow any New Yorker to go hungry' Mayor de Blasio says

1.2 million residents - including one in five children - struggled at times to feed themselves before the pandemic, and that number is expected to grow as an estimated half-million New Yorkers have lost or are likely to lose their jobs in the immediate future.
"We will make sure everyone gets the food they need," Mayor Bill de Blasio said. "We will not allow any New Yorkers to go hungry."
The city already is handing out 250,000 free meals a day at schools and delivering 25,000 a day to senior citizens.
Officials expect to provide 10 million free meals in April and expect the need to grow to as much as 15 million in May.
The mayor appointed Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia to serve as "food czar" during the crisis.
The city has also contacted some 11,000 taxi and livery drivers to hire them to deliver meals to those who can't leave home, the mayor said.
While officials said the city food supply is stable, they also plan to create a $50 million reserve of as many as 18 million shelf-stable meals.
And in what de Blasio cast as another step to safeguard the food supply, the city is calling for stores to make customers wear face coverings in order to protect store workers against exposure.
"We need to keep each other safe. We need to keep these grocery store and supermarket workers safe," he said at a news briefing.
Residents can visit nyc.gov/getfood if they are in need.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
UPDATES
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island
RESOURCES
Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address