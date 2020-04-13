Coronavirus News: FDNY EMT Gregory Hodge, who worked on 9/11, died from COVID-19

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A 24-year-veteran FDNY EMT who worked on the World Trade Center rescue and recovery effort after September 11th has died from coronavirus.Emergency Medical Technician Gregory Hodge, 59, was assigned to New York City Emergency Management (NYCEM) since October, 2016. At NYCEM, he served as a Watch Commander, responsible for monitoring citywide radio frequencies, local, national and international media and weather forecasts, as part of the unit's 24/7 emergency management operation."EMT Hodge was a skilled first responder who provided outstanding emergency medical care to thousands of New Yorkers throughout his long and distinguished career of service," said Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro. "This pandemic has impacted our Department at every level, especially our EMS members who are responding to more medical calls than ever before. Now, they will continue to bravely answer those calls with even heavier hearts, having lost one of their fellow EMTs to COVID-19. Our entire Department mourns his loss."A resident of Manhattan, EMT Hodge began his career assigned to Station 16 in Harlem. He later worked at Station 55 in the Bronx and then NYCEM. He was a beloved colleague at both FDNY and NYCEM.