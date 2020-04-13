coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: FDNY EMT Gregory Hodge, who worked on 9/11, died from COVID-19

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A 24-year-veteran FDNY EMT who worked on the World Trade Center rescue and recovery effort after September 11th has died from coronavirus.

Emergency Medical Technician Gregory Hodge, 59, was assigned to New York City Emergency Management (NYCEM) since October, 2016. At NYCEM, he served as a Watch Commander, responsible for monitoring citywide radio frequencies, local, national and international media and weather forecasts, as part of the unit's 24/7 emergency management operation.

"EMT Hodge was a skilled first responder who provided outstanding emergency medical care to thousands of New Yorkers throughout his long and distinguished career of service," said Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro. "This pandemic has impacted our Department at every level, especially our EMS members who are responding to more medical calls than ever before. Now, they will continue to bravely answer those calls with even heavier hearts, having lost one of their fellow EMTs to COVID-19. Our entire Department mourns his loss."

A resident of Manhattan, EMT Hodge began his career assigned to Station 16 in Harlem. He later worked at Station 55 in the Bronx and then NYCEM. He was a beloved colleague at both FDNY and NYCEM.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE





UPDATES
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island

RESOURCES
Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus

RELATED INFORMATION

Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york cityhealthmedicalfdnycoronavirushospitalhospitalscoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemicnyc newscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
20th NYPD member dies from COVID-19
NY orders essential workers to wear face masks
New NYC testing sites target hard-hit communities
Cuomo, de Blasio still at odds over NYC schools
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: High wind warning, heavy rain
Trump fires back at Fauci with retweet after criticism
New actions in NJ designed to stop the spread of COVID-19
Beloved sports photographer Anthony Causi dies of coronavirus
NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo appears on cover of 'Rolling Stone'
NY coronavirus death toll nears 10,000
NY orders essential workers to wear face masks
Show More
Rate of increase slows in NYC, medical supplies mostly sufficient for week ahead
20th NYPD member dies from COVID-19
New NYC testing sites target hard-hit communities
Cuomo, de Blasio still at odds over NYC schools
NJ hospital gives first dose of convalescent plasma to COVID-19 patient
More TOP STORIES News