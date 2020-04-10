coronavirus new jersey

Coronavirus News: FEMA dispatches ambulances to New Jersey

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Dozens of ambulances are arriving at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.

FEMA sent ambulances to the area to help support Essex, Hudson and Bergen Counties with the coronavirus pandemic.

Hundreds of the emergency vehicles are expected to arrive by the end of Friday.

