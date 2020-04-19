coronavirus long island

Coronavirus News: Final salute for beloved LI sergeant who died of COVID-19

SANDS POINT, Long Island (WABC) -- A final salute was held Sunday for a beloved small-town police sergeant on Long Island who died of COVID-19.

Hundreds of fellow officers escorted the body of Sgt. Joseph Spinosa from NYU Winthrop Hospital -- past his home in Hicksville so his mother could see the procession -- and then to the funeral home.

The 52-year-old died on Wednesday, just months before celebrating his 20th year with the Sands Point Police Department.

In his nearly two decades at Sands Point Police Department, Spinosa was described as a gentle giant.

Police Chief Thomas Ruehle said everyone loved him and he was the department's grill master cook.

Spinosa's fellow officers say it was important to them to make sure he received an honorable burial -- even in these uncertain times.

