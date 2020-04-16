Coronavirus News: Long Island police sergeant of almost 20 years dies of COVID-19

The quiet community of Sands Point, with just 20 police officers, has never had a line of duty death until the passing of 52-year-old Sgt. Joseph Spinosa on Wednesday due to COVID-19.
Spinosa would have commemorated 20 years with the department this September.
In his nearly two decades at Sands Point Police Department, Spinosa was described as a gentle giant.
Police Chief Thomas Ruehle says everyone loved him and he was the department's grill master cook.
Nearly five years ago, a woman named Erica Fagelman was alone on a run when she experienced a severe medical emergency requiring an EpiPen.
The officer who responded and saved her life was Spinosa.
On Thursday when Fagelman, who is a doctor now, learned the fate of that brave officer, she said it was unfair.
The police sergeant lived a quiet life with his 78-year-old mother in Hicksville and the department is making sure that he gets an honorable burial even in these uncertain times.
Fagelman says that she would not be here in New York helping people if it wasn't for Officer Spinosa.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
UPDATES
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
New York City
RESOURCES
Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus