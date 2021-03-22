coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus Update New York: Indoor fitness classes resume in NYC at 33%, yellow zone restrictions lifted

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Indoor fitness classes in New York City are allowed to operate again.

They will be subject to the same safety protocols that have been in place all across the state including, 33% capacity limits, masks, social distancing, and equipment cleaning.


Classes should be scheduled to allow additional time for cleaning and disinfection between sessions, and local health departments will also inspect before or within two weeks of the fitness center opening to ensure compliance.

The final yellow zone restrictions and cluster were also lifted as of March 22.

Dr. David Chokshi administered the vaccine to Mayor Bill de Blasio.



However, Mayor Bill Blasio and city doctors once again cautioned New Yorkers to be "extremely careful" when returning to what it considers high-risk indoor activity.

Health Commissioner Dr. David Chokshi said they were not consulted on the decision and that the city had previously indicated it did not support the reopening, citing fears of an increased risk of transmission in those spaces.

The mayor questioned whether the Cuomo administration allowed for the Monday reopening "for political reasons, because it sure as hell looks like a lot of these decisions are being made by the governor because of his political needs."

Also, on April 5, 11 p.m. curfews in place for casinos, movie theaters, bowling alleys, billiard halls, gyms, and fitness centers will all be lifted.

"New York is moving forward with reopening our economy and looking forward to a post-COVID world," Cuomo said. "We know the vaccine is the weapon that defeats this invisible enemy and we are getting more shots in arms than ever before."




Cuomo said the curfew for food and beverage establishments and the 12 a.m. curfew for catered events will remain in effect for the time being.

Also, starting April 1, sports venues with indoor capacities of 1,500 or outdoor capacities of 2,500 can reopen -- meaning it's time to play ball.

Indoor capacity will be capped at 10% and outdoor at 20%, so 8,384 fans can attend games at Citi Field and 10,850 at Yankee Stadium.

Proof of vaccination or a negative PCR/Antigen test will be required, and tickets will be sold in pod format.

Just about every New York City resident has a story about finding an apartment, but a woman from Roosevelt Island can probably top them all.


