Bill Ritter speaks on restarting the economy, FEMA's efforts with COVID-19

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On Up Close, Bill Ritter speaks with U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, The Regional Director of FEMA Tom Von Essen, and ABC's Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton.Segment 1: featuring U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is above.Segment 2: The Regional Director of FEMA, Tom Von EssenSegment 3: ABC Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton