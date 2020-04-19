coronavirus new york city

Bill Ritter speaks on restarting the economy, FEMA's efforts with COVID-19

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- On Up Close, Bill Ritter speaks with U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, The Regional Director of FEMA Tom Von Essen, and ABC's Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton.

Segment 1: featuring U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is above.

Segment 2: The Regional Director of FEMA, Tom Von Essen
Bill Ritter speaks with the Regional Director of FEMA, Tom Von Essen on the COVID-19 crisis.



Segment 3: ABC Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton
Bill Ritter speaks with Dr. Jen Ashton on the health negatives of opening up the economy too soon.



