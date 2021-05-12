Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: White House offers incentives to get vaccine

It announced that Uber and Lyft will provide free rides to and from vaccination sites from May 24 to July 4.
President Joe Biden said he would like to see 70% of Americans with at least one dose of the vaccine by the Fourth of July.
Here are more of today's headlines:
Curran wants changing of mask protocols in schools
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran requested that Governor Andrew Cuomo immediately reevaluate New York state school protocols as vaccinations increase and infections decrease.
"I am calling on New York State to immediately reevaluate and overhaul school guidance, including mask protocols and hybrid learning, to ensure that our students are receiving the best education possible," Curran wrote in a letter sent to the governor's office. "Our children deserve to have a normal education and to get their lives back as quickly as possible."
Newark expands vaccine sites in city
Newark will be bringing COVID-19 community vaccination sites to every ward across the city for residents ages 18+. Walk-ups are welcome.
NJ to allow Pfizer vaccine for those age 12-15 upon CDC approval
Upon CDC approval, Gov. Phil Murphy says all New Jerseyans ages 12-15 will be eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine.
"This will be a big step forward for public health - in particular, for the health of our school communities," Murphy said.
NY state beaches, pools to reopen Memorial Day
New York state beaches and pools can open starting Memorial Day with six-foot social distancing, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced. He says the goal is to reach 100% capacity by July 4.
NYC's Open Streets expands to include Open Boulevards
New York City's Open Streets will become a standard part of city life tomorrow when Mayor Bill de Blasio signs legislation making the program permanent. In addition, de Blasio announced Wednesday that the program is expanding to create Open Boulevards: multiple blocks in a row blocked off to vehicles and filled with restaurants, performances and other activities. The new program will start with ten boulevards opening on a rolling basis across all five boroughs.
NYC ready to vaccinate 12 to 15 year olds
New York City is ready to start vaccinating 12 to 15 year olds with the Pfizer vaccine as soon as the CDC issues emergency authorization, Mayor de Blasio said Wednesday. That authorization was expected Wednesday afternoon. More than 200 sites across the city currently administer the Pfizer vaccine, health officials said, including Citi Field, Empire Outlets and the Museum of Natural History. All 12-15 year olds will need consent from an adult to be vaccinated. The city is also working with community pediatricians to expedite availability.
NYC offers gift cards for vaccinations
Get a shot, get a gift card! That's the latest vaccination incentive being offered by New York City. Mayor de Blasio announced that gift cards for NYC Public Markets and Chelsea Market will be given out at some city sites.
CDC to meet about adolescent vaccines
The CDC is meeting about the COVID vaccine for adolescents. Once approved, the CDC director recommended kids not wait to get vaccinated. However, the shot is not required to attend summer camp in New York. But, it is required for SUNY and CUNY students.
Top 7 COVID vaccine questions answered
You had questions about COVID-19 vaccines and 7 On Your Side is getting you answers from doctors on the front line of the pandemic.
