Coronavirus News: USNS Comfort to arrive, Javits to open as temp hospital in NYC

WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The USNS Comfort will arrive in New York City and the Jacob Javits Center will become a medical facility on Monday morning as New York increases hospital capacity amid the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

Almost three thousand beds are set up to receive patients who are not suffering from COVID-19.

According to the Army Corp. of engineers, the Javits Center will be staffed with hospital units from Ft. Campbell and Ft. Hood.

All of this will provide tremendous relief for the medical teams who have already been overworked and overstretched during the crisis, and will open up critical beds for the expected onslaught of COVID-19 patients.

"If NYC gets overwhelmed, we'll ask the upstate systems to be a relief valve for the downstate health systems, which has never happened before to any scale, and also visa versa," said Governor Andrew Cuomo.

The United States naval ship Comfort is due to dock at Pier 90 on the West Side of Manhattan around 11:00 a.m. The hospital ship will provide another thousand beds for also non-COVID-19 patients.

Samaritan's Purse staff members are also quickly setting up an Emergency Field Hospital in East Meadow in Central Park to provide care for patients seriously ill with COVID-19. A large Disaster Assistance Response Team, including doctors, nurse, and other medical personnel will soon be on the ground as well.

The 68-bed hospital will be ready by Tuesday.

Every hospital bed, every extra medical worker is more valuable than gold itself right now, as the city braces for the worst.

Mayor de Blasio says they have enough for one more week, but will need to use the days ahead to add more staff and critical equipment - especially the coveted ventilators.

