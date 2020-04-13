Coronavirus News: Metro-North announces 1st COVID-19 related fatality

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Metro-North released a statement Monday that an MTA railroad worker has died from the novel coronavirus.A 28-year veteran machinist named John Oles worked in the Harmon Support Shop. Oles leaves behind his wife, Karen, and his two daughters, Kristen and Kimberly."We are profoundly saddened by the loss of John Oles. John was a 28-year veteran of our agency. He was beloved by his colleagues and will be deeply missed. His dedication to public service during this difficult time will not be forgotten," Metro-North Railroad President Cathy Rinaldi said.This is the first recorded Metro-North Railroad fatality related to COVID-19.Metro-North has had 71 employees who have tested positive for the virus. There currently are 460 employees under quarantined, 345 have returned to work."To further protect our heroic workforce and promote social distancing guidelines, we are installing Plexiglas barriers at all work locations, including all 28 bus depots and three central maintenance facilities," Rinaldi said.According to Rinaldi, dividers are being installed in storerooms, dispatcher windows, and maintenance Line Supervisor desks.Additionally, Metro-North will place markers on the floor six feet apart to assist with social distancing.To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, and further protect MTA employees, Metro-North took the following measures:"These efforts add another layer of protection for our frontline employees, who are the heroes moving heroes during this unprecedented crisis," Rinaldi said. "Every action we take is to protect the health and safety of our workforce, including providing nearly 750,000 masks and 2.7 million pairs of gloves.url HREF="https://abc7ny.com/coronavirus/" TARGET="_blank" REL=""