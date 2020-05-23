coronavirus new york

Coronavirus News: Mid-Hudson Region preps for Phase 1 reopening Tuesday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Businesses in New York's Mid-Hudson Region are preparing to enter Phase 1 reopening Tuesday, with Long Island not far behind.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said Saturday that the Mid-Hudson Region, including Westchester and Rockland counties, had already met the criteria for the decline in the number of deaths but needed to train additional contact tracers in order to begin Phase 1 of the New York Forward Reopening plan.

Rockland County Executive Ed Day said they would be ready.

"We have been doing everything humanly possible to meet New York's reopening criteria from identifying and training these employees to working with our local businesses to ensure they are ready to go," he said. "Thank you to our county employees here and those elsewhere in our region which have stepped up to help us meet this goal and begin reopening."

Businesses in Phase 1 include:
--Construction
--Manufacturing
--Retail - Curbside Pickup
--Wholesale Trade
--Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing and Hunting

The Mid-Hudson area covers the stretch of New York state north of New York City and south of Albany, and also includes Putnam, Dutchess, Ulster, Orange and Sullivan counties.

Cuomo also said the number of deaths continues to drop in Nassau County and Suffolk County, and they are on track to meet the criteria.

The governor said Long Island also needs to ramp up its training of contact tracers but could reopen as early as Wednesday.

Phase 1 is expected to last for roughly two weeks, which the CDC believes is the incubation period for COVID-19. But Phase 2, which would allow for the reopening of professional services, retail, administrative support and real estate including renting and leasing, could begin sooner if the number of cases is stable.

In Phase 3, restaurants and other food services will be allowed to reopen. Finally, Phase 4 would allow for arts, entertainment, recreation and education to open once again.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York state
New Jersey
New York City
Long Island
Connecticut
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died

REOPENING INFORMATION
What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut

RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkwestchester countyrockland countynassau countysuffolk countyhealthmedicalcoronaviruscontact tracingcoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK
LIVE | New York Gov. Cuomo holds COVID-19 update in NYC
Virtual ceremonies held for Memorial Day
Full schedule: Virtual Fleet Week New York marks Memorial Day
What reopens in New York this week?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | New York Gov. Cuomo holds COVID-19 update in NYC
FBI joins 3 state manhunt for Connecticut murder suspect
Virtual ceremonies held for Memorial Day
Beware of ravenous rats, CDC warns
What reopens in New York this week?
Veterans at Long Island cemetery honored by convoy of WWII tanks
Full schedule: Virtual Fleet Week New York marks Memorial Day
Show More
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
13-year-old graduates from community college with 4 degrees
AccuWeather: Early clouds give way to sun
Here's where beaches are open in NY, NJ and CT
Pedestrian seriously injured in hit and run accident
More TOP STORIES News