Coronavirus NY: More than 2,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine arrive in Rockland County

ROCKLAND COUNTY, New York (WABC) -- The Rockland County Department of Health announced Wednesday the delivery of 2,100 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for this week.

Of these doses, 700 have been designated for eligible individuals in priority phase 1b that fall within the essential worker category.

The state has mandated that local health departments vaccinate only essential workers, including police, firefighters, teachers, college professors, and grocery store workers.

The full list of those who are currently eligible in Phases 1a and 1b, including many new subcategories, is available here.

Appointments are required, and those receiving the vaccine must attest to being an essential worker in New York State to register for an appointment.

To make an appointment visit Rocklandgov.com/

The additional 1,400 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given to help vaccinate New York State residents age 65 and above.

The state is requiring that local pharmacies and physician network or practice groups vaccinate those 65 years of age and above.

"While we are more than willing to vaccinate any eligible individual, New York State has decided to delineate who vaccinates whom as they work towards a fair and equitable distribution of vaccine," Health Commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert said. "We are pleased to be able to provide vaccine to both essential workers and those 65 years of age and above this week and will continue to follow NYS's rules surrounding this process while communicating those details to you as clearly and as often as possible."

Any eligible senior/person with a disability must make an appointment here or can call the county's Office for the Aging at 845-364-2110 for assistance in making an appointment.

The Office for the Aging can also help seniors with transportation to appointments as part of a Medical Transportation program.

