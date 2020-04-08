Coronavirus News: MTA death toll hits 41, with 1,500 positive cases

A 5-train ready to ferry the city’s essential workers to their destinations at 180th St in the Bronx this morning - checking in and a brief exchange by our District 12 team with fellow frontline @NYCTSubway train crews before they continue their train run. pic.twitter.com/Q4kZcOBKzG — NYPD Transit (@NYPDTransit) April 8, 2020

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The coronavirus continues to take a dramatic toll on the MTA, while police have stepped up efforts to enforce social distancing on mass transit.MTA officials say 41 employees have now died of COVID-19, and another 1,500 have tested positive.The staffing crunch has posed a challenge for the MTA to keep even diminished subway, bus and commuter rail service going.More trains will run on the D and 2 lines in response to ridership changes.Both of those lines had experienced large numbers of workers either sick or self-quarantined with symptoms.Overall subway ridership is down 92%, the MTA said.Meanwhile, the NYPD tweeted photos of police on the platform on the number 5 train at 180th street in the Bronx this morning, monitoring the distancing on the train.