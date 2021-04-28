New Jersey coronavirus update: Murphy gives go-ahead to summer camps, hints at accelerated state reopening

"We're committed to a safe and fun summer for our kids," Murphy said Wednesday.
The announcement comes after the CDC updated its guidance for summer camps that people who can get vaccinated against COVID-19 should do so, but everyone should wear masks, distance is still necessary and staying outdoors is best.
"Even with the updated CDC guidance, relaxing the necessity of wearing a mask outdoors, masking-up remains mandatory indoors," Murphy said.
Murphy also hinted the state will see an acceleration in the reopening of the state as soon as Monday after New York announced end dates for the curfews on food and beverage service that were imposed across the state in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
"You are going to see us accelerating open up the state," Murphy said. "There's just no other way to put it."
Murphy spoke with New York officials Wednesday morning about their restaurant and bar reopenings, and both agreed they don't want the "unintended consequences" of people "rushing" from "one side of the Hudson" to the other.
The governor responded to the recently announced CDC guidance on masks.
"Our outside guidance is and has been, has not changed," he said. "We are asking you to wear a mask outdoors unless you can properly socially distance."
Meanwhile, the state is launching a contest calling on New Jersey residents to share why they got vaccinated.
"The winning video will become a central part of our statewide COVID-19 public health campaign," the governor said.
