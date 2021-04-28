coronavirus new jersey

New Jersey coronavirus update: Murphy gives go-ahead to summer camps, hints at accelerated state reopening

Coronavirus Update New Jersey
EMBED <>More Videos

Day camps, sleepaway camps to open this summer in NJ

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced summer camps - both day camps and sleepaways - will open for the upcoming season.

"We're committed to a safe and fun summer for our kids," Murphy said Wednesday.

The announcement comes after the CDC updated its guidance for summer camps that people who can get vaccinated against COVID-19 should do so, but everyone should wear masks, distance is still necessary and staying outdoors is best.

"Even with the updated CDC guidance, relaxing the necessity of wearing a mask outdoors, masking-up remains mandatory indoors," Murphy said.

Murphy also hinted the state will see an acceleration in the reopening of the state as soon as Monday after New York announced end dates for the curfews on food and beverage service that were imposed across the state in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"You are going to see us accelerating open up the state," Murphy said. "There's just no other way to put it."

Murphy spoke with New York officials Wednesday morning about their restaurant and bar reopenings, and both agreed they don't want the "unintended consequences" of people "rushing" from "one side of the Hudson" to the other.

The governor responded to the recently announced CDC guidance on masks.
EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Jen Ashton discusses the latest CDC guidance on COVID restrictions and mask wearing.


"Our outside guidance is and has been, has not changed," he said. "We are asking you to wear a mask outdoors unless you can properly socially distance."

Meanwhile, the state is launching a contest calling on New Jersey residents to share why they got vaccinated.

"The winning video will become a central part of our statewide COVID-19 public health campaign," the governor said.

Learn more about #YourVoiceYourShotNJ.

MORE NEWS: Suspect charged in NYPD officer's death admits drinking, knew she 'hit something'

EMBED More News Videos

The driver, Jessica Beauvais, told police she knew she hit something but was unsure of what it was.



national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
How to get the vaccine in NYC, Tri-State area

Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseymedicalcoronavirus new jerseycampcoronavirusreopen new jerseysummer campcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphyhealthsummernew jerseynew jersey news
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW JERSEY
COVID Updates: India deaths top 200,000; surge breaks health system
COVID Vaccine Updates: 5 million+ in US skip 2nd dose
Newark schools expand in-person learning to 4 days per week
COVID Vaccine Updates: Some CT clinics won't require appointments
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FBI seizes electronics from Rudy Giuliani's NYC apartment
Single-engine plane crashes into lake in Orange County, NY
Cuomo announces end dates for food service curfews in NY
Suspect in officer's death admits drinking, knew she 'hit something'
Man punched in head, neck inside Manhattan CVS
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90, family says
Mom and daughter to graduate from college together Mother's Day weekend
Show More
Connecticut is 6th state to end religious exemption for vaccines
Body found wrapped in tarp along highway in NJ
3 NJ residents among 5 shot in CA 'ghost gun' attack
Mayoral candidate Scott Stringer accused of sex abuse, harassment
Police arrest man in dispute with FedEx driver with bow and arrow
More TOP STORIES News