Coronavirus News: New York City public schools closed for rest of academic year

De Blasio said it would not be viable or safe to bring schools back as the crisis continues to churn in New York, the epicenter of the outbreak.
That leaves more than 1.1 million children at home learning remotely in the hopes of curbing the spread of coronavirus. The state already closed all schools through the end of April.
De Blasio spoke of the trauma that New York City kids have endured during this crisis.
"It's been a tough, tough time," de Blasio said. De Blasio said social distancing is working, and now is not the time to stop it. It's "the best way forward to protect all of us," de Blasio said.
The plan now is to reopen schools in September. De Blasio announced a five-step plan to serve students and the system:
1.) Get "internet enabled digital devices" to facilitate remote learning by the end of
2.) Expand parent help line and tech support hours and staffing
3.) Launch new online activities and programs
4.) Graduate seniors
5.) Prepare system for opening in September.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey
Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates
How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know
Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of COVID-19 cases based on patient address