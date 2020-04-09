coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: New York City public schools closed for rest of academic year

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City public schools will be closed for the rest of the academic year because of the coronavirus crisis, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Saturday.

De Blasio said it would not be viable or safe to bring schools back as the crisis continues to churn in New York, the epicenter of the outbreak.

That leaves more than 1.1 million children at home learning remotely in the hopes of curbing the spread of coronavirus. The state already closed all schools through the end of April.

De Blasio spoke of the trauma that New York City kids have endured during this crisis.

"It's been a tough, tough time," de Blasio said. De Blasio said social distancing is working, and now is not the time to stop it. It's "the best way forward to protect all of us," de Blasio said.

The plan now is to reopen schools in September. De Blasio announced a five-step plan to serve students and the system:

1.) Get "internet enabled digital devices" to facilitate remote learning by the end of
2.) Expand parent help line and tech support hours and staffing
3.) Launch new online activities and programs
4.) Graduate seniors
5.) Prepare system for opening in September.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

