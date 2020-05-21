coronavirus new jersey

Coronavirus News: Newark, NJ will begin to reopen on June 1

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- The City of Newark will begin to reopen on June 1.

Mayor Ras Baraka and other city officials unveiled details of a phased reopening plan Thursday.

Phase One of the plan, which begins June 1, calls for recreations, parks and playgrounds and other outdoor gathering places to remain closed.

Faith-based and other meetings will continue to be conducted virtually rather than in person.

A color-coded system of restrictions will also go into effect for different parts of the city, depending on how severely affected each area has been impacted by COVID-19.

Information centers will be established and a Technology Task Force will begin work on plans for remote learning in the city.

The plan calls for a 14-day period between each phase, with Phase Two beginning around June 14, provided data indicators remain favorable.

The mayor has already signed an executive order outlining policy for non-essential retail businesses conducting curbside pick-up, and for their customers, in accordance with an earlier executive order signed by Governor Murphy.

The mayor's initiative, Be Still Mondays, where people are encouraged to stay home every Monday will continue until June 1, when Phase One begins.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources

UPDATES
New York state
Connecticut
New York City
Long Island
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died


RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Coronavirus cases by NJ county
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseyhealthnew jerseymedicalcoronavirus new jerseynew jersey newscoronavirusreopen new jerseycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphy
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW JERSEY
Garden State Plaza reopens for curbside pick-up
LIVE | NJ Gov. Murphy COVID-19 update
NJ shuts down defiant gym in Bellmawr
NJ barber develops 'Shields on Wheels' for added safety
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | NJ Gov. Murphy COVID-19 update
NY hospitalizations, deaths lower at 105
NYC mayor: All signs point to first half of June for reopening
NY Archdiocese maps plan for reopening
Are beaches open? Here's what to know in NY, NJ and CT
NJ shuts down defiant gym in Bellmawr
Loughlin to plead guilty in college scam; Will serve prison time
Show More
Naval Air Station Corpus Christi shooting threat contained
NY state football champs honored with 'Parade of the Rings'
High school students sue to avoid AP test retakes after glitches
NJ barber develops 'Shields on Wheels' for added safety
TikTok experiences boom during coronavirus pandemic
More TOP STORIES News