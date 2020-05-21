Coronavirus News: Newark, NJ will begin to reopen on June 1

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- The City of Newark will begin to reopen on June 1.Mayor Ras Baraka and other city officials unveiled details of a phased reopening plan Thursday.Phase One of the plan, which begins June 1, calls for recreations, parks and playgrounds and other outdoor gathering places to remain closed.Faith-based and other meetings will continue to be conducted virtually rather than in person.A color-coded system of restrictions will also go into effect for different parts of the city, depending on how severely affected each area has been impacted by COVID-19.Information centers will be established and a Technology Task Force will begin work on plans for remote learning in the city.The plan calls for a 14-day period between each phase, with Phase Two beginning around June 14, provided data indicators remain favorable.The mayor has already signed an executive order outlining policy for non-essential retail businesses conducting curbside pick-up, and for their customers, in accordance with an earlier executive order signed by Governor Murphy.The mayor's initiative, Be Still Mondays, where people are encouraged to stay home every Monday will continue until June 1, when Phase One begins.