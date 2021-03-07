New Jersey coronavirus update: Newark couple celebrates golden anniversary with vaccine

Eighty-eight-year-old Alan Greene and his 78-year-old wife, Judy, went to the Meadowlands vaccination mega-site for their second doses of the vaccine.
Judy says they feel fortunate to have gotten through the pandemic without getting sick, especially after Alan broke his hip in a fall back in July.
While it wasn't the cruise that Judy always thought she'd take to celebrate 50 years of marriage, but she says they can now look forward to more simple pleasures, like hugging their grandchildren again and meeting with friends.
TRENDING: Woman discovers secret NYC apartment hidden behind her bathroom mirror
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question