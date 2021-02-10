NJ focuses COVID vaccination effort on hard hit communities

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10293856" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A rare Snowy Owl was spotted again in Central Park, one week after it was spotted for the first time in over 100 years.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- More than a million vaccines have been administered in New Jersey already.The goal is to make sure they're giving equal access to harder hit communities.Governor Phil Murphy visited a group home and educational center in Somerset County Tuesday.Outside of the many other vaccination sites, they're making an effort to bring the shots to houses of worship and other community gathering places , many locations that were once testing sites.Governor Murphy said that the virus has had an outsized impact on Black and brown communities.They're working to get as many shots as possible to some of these community sites."I know appointments remain hard to come by, but please understand that this is because we just don't have the supply we need to satisfy demand. As our supply, which we receive from the federal government, increases we will be able to open more and more appointments," Murphy said. "As we've said many times before here, this is not a matter of capacity. We have purposely built a program that can meet demand. We just need more doses."The governor will be visiting the Bethune Life Center in Jersey City Wednesday morning.They've been administering shots there for several weeks now.