coronavirus new jersey

Coronavirus News: NJ man pleads for kidney transplant after donor changes mind

FRANKLIN LAKES, New Jersey (WABC) -- A man from New Jersey who was set to receive a kidney transplant is pleading for help after his donor had a change of heart due to COVID-19 concerns.

Thomas Minardi says he only has about 7% kidney function right now, and he is praying for a miracle.

"Come through here and help me out here," he said. "That's my prayer. I say it every night."

The married father of three says he is running out of time, and if he doesn't find a kidney donor very soon, he will die.

"I worked hard my entire life," he said. "I never get tired, have lots of energy. I could do the work of three men, but now, by 10:30, I'm out of gas."

He has a big personality and is the man behind Mama Minardi Cookies, an Italian bakery his grandfather opened in 1927.

But from his home in Franklin Lakes, the 59-year-old is now focused on staying upbeat after getting devastating news.

"My jaw dropped, couldn't believe it," he said. "I called my wife."

Earlier this year, doctors did find a match, and surgery was scheduled for right after Easter. But when COVID-19 hit, everything was put on hold because it was considered elective surgery.

"I thought I could last another month or two," he said. "I'll do what I can. I've been trugging along all the way because I thought for sure it was going to come. When you have a little hope there, you're holding onto it."

Surgery was rescheduled for early July, but then came another blow -- The donor changed their mind, feeling that because of the circumstances in the world right now, they couldn't go through with it.

"I had to get this catheter put in ASAP so I can start some home dialysis," he said. "Can't get to much lower than 7%. That's not a lot of percentage."

Now, he spends most of his time trying to buy just a little more time.

"Keep my fingers crossed," he said. "Hoping someone will see this and come through with a kidney for me so I can go full speed ahead again."

Anyone who wants to find out if they are a match can contact:

Kathleen Murdock, Living Donor Coordinator at Hackensack Meridian Health, at 551-996-4453 or Sara-Marie Castellvi, Recipient Transplant Coordinator at Saint Barnabas Medical Center, at 973-322-2143.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



abc7NY Phase Tracker:

COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

REOPENING INFORMATION
What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut

RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfranklin lakesbergen countymedicalcoronavirus new jerseycoronavirusreopen new jerseycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphyhealthorgan donationsnew jerseynew jersey newskidney transplant
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW JERSEY
Coronavirus Updates: NYC urges testing, social distancing; LI reaches Phase 2
Bicycle shops rolling along quite well amid COVID-19 pandemic
Red Cross hosts NJ blood drive to deal with pandemic shortage
Reopening New Jersey: What will reopen and when?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Black people 5x more likely to be arrested in Tri-State
Police search for suspect who shot at NYPD vehicle
Coronavirus Updates: NYC urges testing, social distancing; LI reaches Phase 2
7 on your Side Investigates the 'forgotten' pandemic group
Bodies found are 2 Idaho kids missing since September, relatives say
Jersey City to declare May 25 as 'Black Lives Matter Day'
10-year-old celebrates birthday by hosting COVID-19 fundraiser
Show More
Palisades Center Mall store owners push for reopening
LaGuardia Airport's new Terminal B main entrance set to open
Large crowds violate social distancing at Jersey Shore
Starbucks takes $3 billion hit to revenue during pandemic
Cuomo, de Blasio vow police reform in wake of George Floyd death
More TOP STORIES News