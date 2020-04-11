coronavirus new jersey

Coronavirus News: NJ Transit ordered to cut capacity, customers must wear masks

TRENTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order Saturday directing New Jersey Transit and all private carriers to cut capacity to 50 percent of their maximum.

All trains, buses, light rail vehicles and para-transit vehicles in New Jersey are included in the order.

The order further requires NJ Transit and all private carriers to supply their workers with gloves and face coverings and also requires all passengers to wear face masks.

"Right now, for many of our essential workers public transit is how they get to work and we need to protect them during that trip," Murphy said.

Additionally, Murphy expanded the requirement of face coverings to all customers walking into restaurants to retrieve take out orders.

The Governor emphasized that a face covering does not mean a medical grade mask, which remain in short supply for medical professionals.

"There are any number of ways you can cover your mouth and nose with a bandana or homemade fabric covering," Murphy said.

Masks will not be required during curbside pickups or deliveries. Restaurants are also required to give face coverings and gloves to all food service personnel.

The executive order goes into effect starting Monday at 8 p.m.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Where are the testing centers

See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus



Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey

Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates



How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?

Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Coronavirus cases by county
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseyhealthnew jerseymedicalcoronavirus new jerseynew jersey newsnew jersey transitcoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphy
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW JERSEY
Gov. Murphy orders NJ Transit to cut capacity by 50%
FEMA dispatches ambulances to New Jersey
NJ orders some low-risk inmates moved from prison
NJ doctor who beat COVID-19 receives emotional applause
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
De Blasio plan to keep NYC schools closed just 'opinion;' no decision yet, Cuomo says
US surpasses Italy for highest COVID-19 death toll
783 more New Yorkers dead as death rate stabilizes at 'horrific rate'
LIVE | Nassau Co. COVID-19 update
Gov. Murphy orders NJ Transit to cut capacity by 50%
1st coronavirus stimulus checks will arrive this week: Sources
Gov. Cuomo says de Blasio can't open, close NYC schools
Show More
NY nurses, lauded for virus efforts, find their tires slashed
Mayor calls for rent freeze for NYC residents amid COVID-19 closures
White House points to hopeful signs as deaths keep rising
Crime drops around the world as COVID-19 keeps people inside
Queens tennis center opens hospital for coronavirus patients
More TOP STORIES News