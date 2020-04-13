coronavirus new york

Coronavirus News: NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo appears on cover of 'Rolling Stone'

By Eyewitness News

(Rolling Stone)

NEW YORK (WABC) -- During the coronavirus pandemic, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has emerged as a leader not just for New Yorkers but for the American public too -- and now he will grace the cover of "Rolling Stone."

Cuomo, 62, has held daily public briefings on the hard-hit New York's fight against COVID-19 for more than a month, but it's not just New Yorkers who tune in each day.

Although he was never especially known for his bedside manner, "Rolling Stone" says Cuomo has emerged as an unlikely source of comfort for the public during such unsettling times.

Cuomo spoke extensively with "Rolling Stone" ahead of his May cover and shared how he continues to bring confidence to New Yorkers in such a chaotic time.

"You can appear confident, but you're not going to fool New Yorkers, right? They're going to hear what you're saying and watch what you're doing. They'll make their own decision whether or not it makes sense," he said. "They've been watching what I'm doing for five, six weeks. So far, I think people think the actions we've taken make sense and are logical.I don't care how many times you go out and brief. If what you're doing doesn't make sense to them, they will lose confidence very quickly."

Cuomo went on to talk about what he has learned from his father, former New York Gov. Mario Cuomo - including the fact that no challenge is too great.

"The trust between an elected official and the people they serve is everything. Trust and respect is everything. If you have to make a tough decision and you believe it's right, make it, and if people resent you for it, so be it, because you have to act in a way that fits your conscience and your heart," Cuomo said. "Yeah, that's all my father. That's everything I'm doing. And when you're tired and you can't work anymore, work harder."

When he was asked about possibly playing a role in the upcoming November election, Cuomo simply responded that he is governor of New York and that is the job he asked for and the job he is prepared for.

"I said if elected, I will serve four years as governor of the state of New York. Period. And that's what I'm going to do. Period. It's all simpler than we make it. Say what you're going to do. Do what you say. Do it with honor. Do it with integrity. Do it with skill. And that's it. And you'll sleep well at the end of the day, even if it is a very long day."

