NY to adopt CDC guidance for fully vaccinated, but NYC recommends indoor masking

Coronavirus Update for New York
NYC's health commissioner recommends masks indoors

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York state will end mask mandates and adopt CDC guidelines for the fully vaccinated beginning Wednesday, but New York City's health commissioner is still recommending masks indoors.

Dr. David Chokshi said he will still wear a mask indoors -- and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future.

"I do recommend continued mask use in many indoor settings until even more people are vaccinated," he said. "And personally, while I am fully vaccinated, I'll be keeping my mask in indoors in almost all settings. When I put it on, I will be thinking about sense of community and the social norms, particularly around masking and distancing, that helped us get to this very hopeful stage of the pandemic."

He and Mayor Bill de Blasio said more New York City residents still need to be vaccinated, and until that happens, steps to keep people safe should be taken.

"CDC guidance focuses on who has been vaccinated," de Blasio said. "If you are sitting in a combined vaccinated people and unvaccinated people, you've to exercise caution. I think that's what a lot of people are going to do. They are going to keep wearing masks any time it feels appropriate. I think a lot of different institutions will make their own decisions on what make sense, but ultimately, we are going to watch the data."

Governor Andrew Cuomo made the announcement Monday, but said immunocompromised people and unvaccinated people should wear a mask and social distance.

"If you are vaccinated, you are safe, no masks, no social distancing," he said. "We are also going to follow the CDCs guidelines that you will still have to wear a mask on public transportation in the subways, buses, nursing homes, homeless shelters, correctional facilities, schools, health care facilities."
Governor Cuomo's announcement that the state will adopt the new CDC masking policies.


The governor said the state has to reopen smart.

"We have to reopen with a cautious eye, but we have to get back to life," he said. "We have to get back to life and living. We have to do it the way New Yorkers do it, quickly and robustly."

Additionally Wednesday, theaters and arenas can move to full capacity for vaccinated people but with six feet of distance between non-vaccinated people.

The finale of the Tribeca Film Festival will be held at Radio City Music Hall with a full house, and the NYC Marathon will go on in November with at least 60% capacity.

Mask guidance in the Tri-State area
