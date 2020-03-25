coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: NYC testing sites in need of critical equipment to operate

By
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Thousands of additional people could be tested for COVID-19 in the New York City area, but some testing sites are missing critical equipment to make it happen.

The state of New York is doing more testing than any other state, but some health care workers say the results can take anywhere from a few days to a week to come back.

Governor Andrew Cuomo picked University Hospital of Brooklyn as one of more than two dozen sites to be used as testing centers. However, the federal government haven't sent the equipment to make the testing possible

"It's pretty frustrating to all of us who take care of patients on a daily basis," said Dr Wayne Riley, President of SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University. "We want to figure out who has COVID 19 and who doesn't."

If they received the testing supplies, they could get results back in hours not days.

"Brooklyn is way too big to have such limited testing capacity," Dr. Riley said.'=

Two dozen local lawmakers signed and sent a letter to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention pleading for the critical equipment to be allocated.

"It's absolutely critical in making a big difference in New York City, New York State and of course the country," Dr. Riley said.

Emergency room doctor say faster results in the pandemic will make a big difference when it comes to care, supplies and hospital space.

"For the patients we are admitting, that affects which unit we put them in," said Dr. Pia Daniel, Associate Medical Director of Emergency Preparedness at SUNY Downstate Medical Center. "It affects how much PPE (personal protective equipment) supplies we have to go through."

The equipment will be used not only to test patients but health care workers.

"We are absolutely going to need as many as we can," Dr. Daniel said.

Hospital leaders say they could test 1,000 people a day at the site with results returning in a matter of hours.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Frequently Asked Questions

Where are the testing centers
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
Where is COVID-19 now? and other resources

Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey

Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates
How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?

Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalcoronavirus7 on your side investigationhospitalscoronavirus new yorkcoronavirus testpolicecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthcoronavirus testingnypdfdnyfirefightersnyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
Nurse among 280 coronavirus fatalities in NYC, cases surpass 20K
Local restaurants volunteer to prepare meals throughout NYC
13 die of coronavirus at same NYC hospital in 24 hours
MTA going virtual to conduct business across broad transit system
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Nurse among 280 coronavirus fatalities in NYC, cases surpass 20K
Cuomo says density control plan may be working
Trump implores Congress to move on coronavirus rescue package
Famed NYC Chef Floyd Cardoz dies of complications from COVID-19
New York City sets up temporary morgue amid COVID-19 pandemic
Experts ponder causes of New York's 'breathtaking' outbreak
Video: NBA player begs people to take COVID-19 seriously as mom enters coma
Show More
East End leaders to NYC residents: Do not come here
New Rochelle residents question quarantine as case rate slows
More than 5,500 COVID-19 cases on Long Island
New Jersey cases surge over 4,000 with 62 deaths
Connecticut reports 'unprecedented' unemployment claims
More TOP STORIES News