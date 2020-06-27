Reopen News: New York City to allow additional space for outdoor dining

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- As New York City adjusts to the Phase Two reopening, restaurants are struggling to find more wiggle room for outdoor dining.The city is looking to expand space for restaurants to accommodate outdoor dining seating with the Open Restaurants program, a multi-phase program that expands outdoor seating options for food establishments to promote open space, enhance social distancing and help them rebound in these difficult economic times.Some 6,000 restaurants have signed up to be a part of the Open Restaurants program, which works in combination with the city's Open Streets program.By July 4, 10 to 20 corridors should be approved throughout the five boroughs and another round approved by July 17.The restaurants that will be set up in the system will be able to set up further away from the curb than other open restaurants, and the rest of the area will be open to pedestrians.The setups will be running on Friday nights between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m, while on Saturdays and Sundays, it will run between noon and 11 p.m. through Labor Day.The applications for restaurants to be a part of the program starts on Monday.