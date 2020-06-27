reopen nyc

Reopen News: New York City to allow additional space for outdoor dining

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- As New York City adjusts to the Phase Two reopening, restaurants are struggling to find more wiggle room for outdoor dining.

The city is looking to expand space for restaurants to accommodate outdoor dining seating with the Open Restaurants program, a multi-phase program that expands outdoor seating options for food establishments to promote open space, enhance social distancing and help them rebound in these difficult economic times.

Some 6,000 restaurants have signed up to be a part of the Open Restaurants program, which works in combination with the city's Open Streets program.

By July 4, 10 to 20 corridors should be approved throughout the five boroughs and another round approved by July 17.

The restaurants that will be set up in the system will be able to set up further away from the curb than other open restaurants, and the rest of the area will be open to pedestrians.

The setups will be running on Friday nights between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m, while on Saturdays and Sundays, it will run between noon and 11 p.m. through Labor Day.

The applications for restaurants to be a part of the program starts on Monday.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


abc7NY Phase Tracker:



COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island

Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
REOPENING INFORMATION

What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey

Reopening Connecticut
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorknew york citymedicalreopen nyccoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthandrew cuomorestaurants
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPEN NYC
Coronavirus Updates: NY reports lowest infection rate in US
Coronavirus Updates: NY reports lowest infection rate in US
NYC public school students wrap up bizarre academic year
Neighborhood Eats: Curbside Korean BBQ in Manhattan
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus Updates: NY reports lowest infection rate in US
17 correction officers disciplined in death of Rikers inmate
NYPD seeks to bridge divide with communities of color, Shea says
NYC Phase 3 plans detailed by Mayor de Blasio
AccuWeather Alert: Strong storms expected Saturday
Special visit for 3-year-old boy struck by fireworks
NJ Gov. Murphy lays out school reopening plan
Show More
101-year-old COVID-19 survivor from NJ passes away
Community meeting outlines path to reopening Northport Middle School
Coronavirus task force briefs - but not at White House
Texas, Florida order bars to close again as COVID-19 cases rise
Man put in apparent chokehold by police in Queens admitted to hospital
More TOP STORIES News