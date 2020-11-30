coronavirus new york city

NYC to reopen schools with new COVID testing plan beginning Dec. 7

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City will reopen its school system to in-person learning with a phased approach beginning in early-December.

The announcement marks a major policy reversal for the nation's largest school system, just 10 days after Mayor Bill de Blasio, a Democrat, announced that schools were shutting down because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in the city.

EMBED More News Videos

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that New York City's public schools would begin a phased reopening on December 7.



Some elementary schools and pre-kindergarten programs will resume classes on December 7, a week from Monday, the mayor said. Others will take longer to reopen their doors.

According to the mayor's breakdown, 3-K, Pre-K and grades K-5 will return to in-person learning on December 7.


D75 schools that cater to students with disabilities will return to in-person learning on Thursday, December 10.

The plan for reopening middle and high schools is still being developed, de Blasio said. Those students will remain on the remote learning plan for now.

RELATED | Concerns high with busiest travel day expected Sunday
EMBED More News Videos

Sunday could be the busiest travel day since the coronavirus pandemic began, causing concern for local leaders and health officials.



Meanwhile, the mayor said schools in Staten Island's orange zone will need to meet the state's criteria to reopen. He says he's hopeful they will also reopen the week of December 7.

The mayor says the immediate focus is on younger grades, because of the large number of tests that will be required under the new weekly plan.

"When you combine all the measures we've had before that gold standard of health and safety measures, plus the situation room, plus the new testing and other standards we're putting in place. We feel confident that we can keep schools safe."

Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza reiterated the safety measures in place and said he also believes they will be able to keep schools safe.

"Our schools have been remarkably safe and it's important that we're taking good care to keep them that way while New Yorkers do everything we can to stop the spread," he said.

About 190,000 students will be eligible to return to classrooms in the first round of reopening, just a fraction of the more than 1 million total pupils in the system.

The great majority of parents have opted to have their kids learn remotely by computer.

MORE NEWS: "COVID tested" flights to take off from JFK, Newark airports next month
EMBED More News Videos

Italian authorities will soon approve an experiment with "COVID tested" flights from three U.S. airports with the aim of eliminating the required 14-day quarantine for passengers arriving in Italy, Rome's main airport said Thursday.



Mayor de Blasio said that many of those returning in person will be able to attend five days of class a week, up from one to three days previously, which is now the preferred learning model.

However, at least one New York official asked for more clarity on the adjusted learning model.

"Now that the mayor has indicated a desire to phase out blended learning, the DOE must provide clear direction and adequate resources in schools where it is possible and afford school leaders flexibility and discretion where it is not," Council of School Supervisors and Administrators President Mark Cannizzaro said.

Elementary school students attending in person will be required to undergo frequent testing for the virus.

Previously, the city had set a target of testing 20% of teachers and students in each school building once a month. Now, the testing will be weekly.


The mayor said the city was doing away with its previous trigger for closing schools, which was when 3% or more of the virus tests conducted in the city over a seven-day period came back positive.

New York City exceeded that threshold early in November, and things have slightly worsened since then.

The United Federation of Teachers (UFT) released a statement supporting the phased reopening of schools:

"While schools in the city's high-impact red and orange coronavirus zones will continue to abide by the state's 3% closing rules, we are supportive of a phased reopening of schools in other neighborhoods as long as stringent testing is in place," UFT President Michael Mulgrew said. "This strategy - properly implemented - will allow us to offer safe in-person instruction to the maximum number of students until we beat the pandemic.

When asked about the decision on Sunday, Governor Andrew Cuomo said it was the "right decision," citing lower transmission in schools, especially in the younger grades.

"If the kids aren't in school, then the kid is at home, which is a place we are seeing spread," Cuomo said. "Or the child is out in the playground, where we are seeing higher infection rate."

Governor Andrew Cuomo says he will discuss the state's winter phase plan on Monday.

"What is most important is the hospitalization rate and the burden on the hospital system. That's the phase we are entering," he said.

New York recorded a 4.27% statewide positivity, the highest since late-May. The positivity rate without the microcluster target areas was 3.75% statewide, and 5.8% in the microcluster areas.

In addition, 55 deaths were reported on Saturday.

Meanwhile, in the city, more than 9,300 residents have tested positive for the virus over the past seven days.

According to the mayor, 130 new COVID hospitalizations were reported, including 1,636 new cases.

The 7-day COVID positivity rate now sits at 3.9%.

The Associated Press contributed to this story

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Coronavirus by zip code - New York City

Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested for COVID-19 coronavirus
New CDC guidelines on masks
How coronavirus changed the New York region

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley

Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkrichard carranzacovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healtheducationcoronavirus testingschoolshospitalmayor bill de blasionyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
Bar that declared itself 'autonomous zone' skirting shutdown by not charging customers
NYC to reopen schools, even as COVID spread intensifies
COVID Live Updates: Cases in US likely 8 times higher than reported, CDC says
NYC COVID: Illegal club with nearly 400 people inside shut down
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Uber passenger critical after car hit by speeding Dodge Charger
Bar that declared itself 'autonomous zone' skirting shutdown by not charging customers
NJ high school teachers allegedly post anti-gay comments on Zoom; investigation underway
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain & strong winds
Woman found dead inside her Bronx apartment; son a person of interest
Biden chooses an all-female senior White House press team
Be Kind: How you can help a servicemember fly home
Show More
President-elect Biden twists ankle while playing with dog
Murder investigation after 1 man killed, another shot in LI park
Bodega owners raise $35k to help rebuild shop destroyed by fire
United has started shipping COVID-19 vaccine: Source
Catch a lunar eclipse during the full beaver moon this weekend
More TOP STORIES News