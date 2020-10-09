reopen nyc

Restrictions begin in COVID cluster zones in New York City, other parts of New York state

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The warnings are over and now Friday the enforcement begins.

Eyewitness News was in Forest Hills on 71st Avenue, southwest of Queens Boulevard in the Orange Zone.

If you cross Queens Boulevard, you're in the red zone.

You can find your zone at NYC.gov/covidzone.

That means that any business not deemed essential is ordered to close.

Violators could face a summons.

Restaurants are take out only and houses of worship are limited to 10 people.

Mass gatherings are banned.

Face coverings are mandatory.

Now, after a couple nights of protest in Borough Park, police are being directed to issue summonses and even make arrests if people don't disperse.

"It is ultimately all about each and every one of us so folks in the red zone in particular red zones orange and yellow as well, is so much about what you do is wearing masks, social distancing, it's all the basics that are that are going to help us come back," Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

The governor's order also extends to sections of Rockland and Nassau counties where they're also experiencing a rise in COVID cases.

Counties throughout NY found to have COVID cluster zones will also have restrictions.



In Rockland County, there are areas in the red zone that will see the strictest rules enforced.

In Nassau County, there are no red zones, but areas near Queens in the orange zone will have new restrictions in place.

Schools in Lawrence and Inwood are moving to remote learning for at least two weeks.

In the red zone, Mass gatherings are forbidden, schools and non-essential are businesses closed, just like in the city.

This will continue for at least a couple of weeks.

Many people are upset about this and in fact now one Jewish group is suing the governor in federal court over those new restrictions.

Stay-at-home fatigue is igniting a new battle in New York City as protesters in Brooklyn once again defied a city order and cut the locks off of playgrounds in their neighborhood.




The sense of doom grew, especially after March 1, when the first confirmed case arrived in Manhattan. Soon, there was a hotspot in New Rochelle, and small curfews and containment zones across the area offered a hint of a frightening future we still thought we could avoid.


