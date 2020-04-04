Coronavirus News: Some grocery stores to create 'fast lanes' for first responders

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Some stores are set to start limiting the number of shoppers allowed in stores in an effort to maintain social distancing. Meanwhile, some grocery stores are making exceptions for first responders to get food and supplies for their families.After long hours and high stress, the last thing first responders should deal with is long grocery lines."After a 12-hour shift, we should get them through the aisles, and let them get what they need," said Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams.The push to get police, fire, healthcare workers, probation and correction officers a kind of supermarket 'express lane' is something Adams hopes spread statewide."All first responders should simply be brought to the front of the line," says Adams.Already, PSK Market, Foodtown and Pathmark have signed on, even announcing they will hand out $100,000 in gift cards to people who work in hospitals."We are handing out $100,000 in gift cards to hospital workers, $25 at a time," said Noah Katz of PSK Markets.A lot of workers cannot work from home, and they deserve as much help as we can give them. All they need to do is go up to a store worker, explain that they need to get through quickly, and show ID."Let us know - show us your ID, and we'll do what we can to get you through as fast as we can," added Katz."Every day, every couple of hours, we're going to jails, and we risk our lives - we put our families at risk unselfishly - remember that," said Elias Husamudeen of the Correction Officers' Benevolent Association.Borough President Adams believes this is about common sense and common decency and wants it to start now to get them up front.