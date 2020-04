Coronavirus News: Suffolk County opens 2 new testing sites in Hispanic communities

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

SUFFOLK COUNTY (WABC) -- Suffolk County will open two more testing sites Friday.The sites are located in Brentwood and Riverhead.Doctors are focusing on Hispanic communities.The infection rate in the county has been highest for Hispanics Police have also deployed a van with a megaphone to spread important safety information about the virus.n order to receive a test at one of the "hot spot" testing sites, you must have an appointment. Residents should call HRH Care Community Health at 845-553-8030.