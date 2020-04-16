Coronavirus News: Trains, buses to 'Sound the Horn' to support frontline workers

Every Amtrak train in service nationwide along with several thousand trains and buses will be giving two one-second horn blasts at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday.
It's part of the "Sound The Horn" campaign in a tribute to thank all heroic workers who continue providing critical service during these times.
