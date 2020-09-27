Reopen NYC: Two bars in Queens shut down due to capacity violations

The latest incident happened Sunday night at Zebra Lounge on 38th Ave in Flushing, Queens where 100 people were inside. Three people were charged for violation of emergency order and alcoholic beverage control laws.
9/27/20 @ 2345 HRS: Deputy Sheriffs shut down illegal bar operation @ 136-11 38th Ave, Queens: 100 people inside, location had one means of egress. 3 charged for violation of emergency order and alcoholic beverage control laws pic.twitter.com/vuzbLbPDsf— NYC SHERIFF (@NYCSHERIFF) September 28, 2020
Deputies with the NYC Sheriff shut down the bar at 4607 Kissena Blvd. early Sunday morning.
They said there were 192 people inside, there was a hazard violation, the bar had no liquor license, was warehousing alcohol and had unlicensed security.
Two people were arrested for multiple offenses.
