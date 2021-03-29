coronavirus new jersey

New Jersey coronavirus update: Vaccination eligibility expands as FEMA mega-site opens in Newark

Coronavirus Update New Jersey
NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Vaccination eligibility expands again today in New Jersey, on the same day that a new vaccine mega-site opens in Newark.

The massive site will operate seven days a week at the New Jersey Institute of Technology.

And it is close to public transportation, which is expected to increase access.

RELATED: Where can you get a COVID-19 vaccine? Tracking availability and progress
EMBED More News Videos

Lauren Glassberg has the latest on the vaccination sites in NYC and who is next in line for the shot.



It is one of 25 FEMA-operated sites around the country.

The opening comes as hundreds of thousands more New Jerseyians are now eligible get their vaccines.

Eligibility expands to essential workers in food production, agriculture, food distribution, eldercare and support logistics.

In addition, clergy, election personnel and judicial system workers are newly eligible as well.



The hope is that the increased eligibility will help slow a troubling rise in the number of coronavirus cases.

"The evidence continues to be that the three vaccines are 100% effective against severe illness and fatality," said Gov. Phil Murphy. "So that continues to be the case, and the basic stuff is still the stuff that works, even against the variants. Face coverings, two preferably, social distancing as we are today, wash your hands with soap and water, take yourself off the field if you've been exposed or don't feel well - and then, at the right point, get tested."

The Newark mega-site has the capacity to administer about 6,000 shots each day, and more than 40,000 a week.

MORE NEWS: Postal worker charged with stealing credit card, using it to pay for breast lift
EMBED More News Videos

A New York City postal worker was charged with stealing a credit card from her mail route and using it to pay for a breast lift.



national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus


Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseynewarkessex countymedicalcoronavirus new jerseycoronavirusreopen new jerseycovid 19 vaccinecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphyhealthfemanew jerseynew jersey news
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW JERSEY
COVID Updates: NY, CT among 22 states with increase in cases
Virus fight stalls in early hot spots New York, New Jersey
COVID Updates: Vaccines may need boosters until infections die down
Gym owner promotes free memberships to people without COVID shots
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New Jersey hotel evacuated due to significant damage from storm
AccuWeather: Blustery start to the week
LIRR restores service after cuts led to overcrowding
Video of Floyd arrest may appear early at ex-cop's trial
Wind-driven fire sends heavy smoke, flames shooting from Bronx apartment
Man makes anti-Asian statement, assaults woman inside subway walkway
COVID-19 origins inconclusive, draft of WHO report says
Show More
Virus fight stalls in early hot spots New York, New Jersey
Family, friends gather to mourn boy mauled to death by pit bulls
Asian American official asks if his military scars are 'patriot enough'
Ship 'partially refloated,' but still stuck in Suez Canal
Biden administration working on system to prove vaccination
More TOP STORIES News