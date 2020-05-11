Coronavirus News: Village of Freeport giving out free masks to residents

Residents can show up at Village Hall on North Ocean Avenue to receive free masks.
The mayor will provide details of the initiative later Monday.
The village is believed to be the first local government in the state to give out protective equipment to any resident who wants it.
