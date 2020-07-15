Coronavirus Updates: Walmart to require masks, NY surpasses 25,000 deaths

Governor Phil Murphy said that indoor visitations will be allowed for pediatric, developmentally disabled, and intellectually disabled residents at long-term care facilities which have had zero new probable or confirmed coronavirus cases recorded in a 28-day period.
Governors Andrew Cuomo, Phil Murphy, and Ned Lamont announced Tuesday that people traveling from Minnesota, New Mexico, Ohio, and Wisconsin will also now be asked to quarantine for 14 days. Delaware was removed from the list.
WALMART TO REQUIRE MASKS
Walmart will require shoppers to wear masks in all U.S. stores, the latest company to impose restrictions as COVID cases spike across the country. The rule takes effect on Monday.
The Bentonville, Arkansas-based company said that currently about 65% its more than 5,000 stores and clubs are located in areas where there is already some form of government mandate on face coverings. The retailer also said it will create the role of health ambassador at its Walmart stores and will station them near the entrance to remind customers without masks of its new requirements.
NJ LONG-TERM CARE VISITATIONS
The NJ Department of Health will release guidelines that will allow the parents or legal guardians of pediatric, developmentally disabled, and intellectually disabled residents of our long-term care facilities to arrange for by-appointment visits with their loved ones.
Indoor visitations will be allowed at facilities which have had zero new probable or confirmed coronavirus cases recorded in a 28-day period. Outdoor visitations will also continue.
PHASE 4 GUIDANCE IN 24 TO 48 HOURS FOR NYC
Mayor Bill de Blasio said that he would be revealing the guidance for next Monday, when the city is expected to enter Phase 4 of reopening. He said that it may be different from what some were hoping for and some things may not be ready yet. What that means for indoor dining and for school reopenings is still unclear.
On a positive note, COVID-19 test results are now coming back quicker, with an average response time of 3 days.
LIBERTY, ELLIS ISLANDS PLAN TO PARTIALLY REOPEN
Liberty and Ellis Islands plan to partially reopen pending New York City's move into Phase Four of the state's reopening process, according to the National Park Service.
The move is set to begin Monday, July, 20.
SUFFOLK COUNTY CASES HEAD IN THE "WRONG DIRECTION"
Suffolk County on Long Island reported more than 100 positive COVID cases for the first time since May. The county recorded 102 positive cases on Tuesday - a 2% increase.
"Defeating this virus is very much on my mind today because the numbers are moving in the wrong direction," County Executive Steve Bellone said.
POP UP TESTING SITE OPENS IN THE BRONX
The pop-up site outside St. Simon Stock Church on Valentine Avenue in the Tremont section of the Bronx promises results in just 20 minutes. It started last Wednesday and will stick around until the middle of next week with the goal is 2,500 tests.
The site is unique because it's one of the first locations using the rapid COVID test, after which a second test is taken that is sent to an off-site lab to back up the first. The main goal is to help quickly isolate positive patients to reduce the spread of the virus.
