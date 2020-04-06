coronavirus new york

Coronavirus News: White House sending Suffolk County 200,000 masks

By Eyewitness News
SUFFOLK COUNTY (WABC) -- The White House is sending 200,000 N95 masks to Suffolk County at no cost.

Congressman Lee Zeldin pleaded for help from the federal government after learning the county's stockpile ran out.

Two nights ago, he and County Executive Steve Bellone locked in another 150,000 masks for healthcare workers across Suffolk County.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Where are the testing centers

See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus



Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey

Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates



How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?

Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssuffolk countymedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus long islandcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcoronavirus westchester countycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalhealth carevirus
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK
ICU nurse from Minnesota heads to NYC to battle COVID-19
Death toll surpasses 3,000 in NYC
WABC-TV to stream Easter Mass from the Brooklyn Diocese
Inside a Brooklyn hospital on the frontlines of the crisis
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Death toll surpasses 3,000 in NYC
As apex nears, ventilators in short supply
NYC hospitals nearing capacity with coronavirus patients
Inside a Brooklyn hospital on the frontlines of the crisis
ICU nurse from Minnesota heads to NYC to battle COVID-19
Tiger at Bronx Zoo in NYC tests positive for COVID-19
Meadowlands field medical center opens in COVID-19 battle
Show More
Fired Amazon worker to lead protest in Staten Island
AccuWeather: Sunny and nice
Fire burns through 2 businesses in Ridgewood, NJ
Company donates free healthy meals to heathcare workers
Daily deaths in NY drop for the first time, Cuomo says
More TOP STORIES News